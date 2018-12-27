ISRO has invited the applicants for the post of Engineers and Scientists in various departments. Aspirants can apply through the online medium by visiting the official website of ISRO www.isro.gov.in. The last date to apply for vacancies is 15 January 2019.

The Indian Space Research Organization has opened its gates for recruiting new Scientists and Engineers in civil, electrical, refrigeration and air conditioning and Architecture disciplines. The aspirants can apply through the online medium by going on the official website of ISRO “www.isro.gov.in”. The last date to apply for these posts is 15 January 2019.

Educational qualifications:

Scientist/Engineer (Civil): Aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks in B.Tech or equivalent in Civil engineering.

Scientist/Engineer (Electrical):

Aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks in BE/B.Tech or equivalent in Electrical and Electronics Engineering in First Class.

Scientist/Engineer (Refrigeration and Air-conditioning):

Aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks in BE/B.Tech or equivalent in Mechanical engineering with air conditioning & refrigeration.

Scientist/Engineer (Architecture):

Aggregate minimum of 65 per cent in Bachelor degree of in Architecture in first class and registration with Council of Architecture.

Age limit:

The candidates should be 35 years as on January 1, 2019. For SC/ST candidates the age limit is 40 years and OBC candidates who are below 38 can apply for the posts.

Pay and Allowances:

The selected candidates will be paid a minimum basic pay of Rs 56,100 per month. In addition to the salary house rent, allowance and transport allowance would be given as well.

How to apply:

Go on www.isro.gov.in

Click on career option and click on Centralized Recruitment.

You will be directed to new page https://www.isro.gov.in/career?field_isro_centre_value=icrb

