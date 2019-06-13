ISRO Recruitment 2019: The Indian Space Research Organisation or popularly known as the ISRO has invited applications for the posts of Technician B, Draftsmen B, driver and a few other posts. Interested students can apply for the same by following the procedure mentioned in the official notification.

Important dates for ISRO Recruitment 2019:

First date to apply online: June 18, 2019

Last date to apply online: July 2, 2019

Vacancy details for ISRO Recruitment 2019:

Technician B: 21 vacancies

Draughtsman B: 4 vacancies

Heavy vehicle driver A: 4 vacancies

Heavy vehicle driver B: 1 vacancy

Caring attendant: 11 vacancies

Eligibility criteria for ISRO Recruitment 2019:

All the candidates are required to pass SSC or SSCLS along with an ITI certificate in relevant trade from NCVT.

Pay scale for ISRO Recruitment 2019:

Technician B, Draughtsman B: The candidates who will get selected at the post of Technician B or draughtsman B will be paid between the range of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

Heavy vehicle driver A, Heavy vehicle driver B: All the candidates who will be selected at the post of Heavy vehicle driver A, Heavy vehicle driver B will get paid between the range of Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200.

Catering attendant: All the candidates who will be shortlisted at the post of catering attendant will get paid between the range of Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900.

Age limit for ISRO Recruitment 2019:

The upper age limit for the recruitment process is capped at 35 years, age relaxation will be provided to all the candidates as mentioned in the official notification for the reserved category.

How to apply for the ISRO Recruitment 2019:

All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same via online mode before the last date to submit the application which is July 2, 2019. All the candidates are supposed to take a print out of the finally submitted application for any future use.

