ISRO Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the recruitment to the posts of Technician B, Technical Assistant and Draughtsman by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by following the mentioned format. All the candidates are urged to apply before the last date of submitting the application which is September 13, 2019.

Important dates for ISRO Recruitment 2019:

Last date to submit the application: September 13, 2019.

Vacancy details for ISRO Recruitment 2019:

Technician B: 40 vacancies

Fitter: 20 vacancies

Electronic mechanic: 15 vacancies

Welder: 1 vacancy

Machinist: 1 vacancy

Plumber: 2 vacancies

Draughtsman B: 12 vacancies

Technical Assistant: 35 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria for ISRO Recruitment 2019:

Technician B, Draughtsman B: SSLC/SSC/Matriculation Pass + ITI/NTC/NAC in the relevant trade from NCVT.

Technical Assistant: First Class Diploma in the relevant trade from a recognized University.

Age limit: The lower age limit for the mentioned posts is 18 years and the upper age limit for the same is 35 years.

Payscale for ISRO Recruitment 2019:

Technician: The shortlisted candidates will be paid Rs 21,700 plus DA.

Technical assistant: The shortlisted candidates will be paid Rs 44,990 plus DA.

How to apply for ISRO Recruitment 2019:

All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment via online mode from August 24, 2019, to September 13, 2019. All the candidates are urged to take a print out of the finally submitted application form.

Application fee for ISRO Recruitment 2019:

The candidates of the OBC and Male category are required to pay Rs 250 as application fee.

