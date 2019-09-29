ISRO Recruitment 2019: Indian Space Research Organisation has issued the notification for the recruitment of Scientist and Engineer. Interested candidates can apply through its official website on or before October 14.

The posts are temporary but likely to continue. Candidates should keep in mind that the appointees are liable to be posted in any of the Centres/Units of the Indian Space Research Organisation/Department of Space situated anywhere in India as and when required. ISRO reserves the right not to fill up all or any of the posts if it so desires.

Only candidates from India should apply for these posts. Government strives to have a workforce which reflects gender balance and women candidates are encouraged to apply. Candidates should fill the application form correctly as incomplete or incorrect details will subject to form rejection. If submitted signature or any documents is blurred then also the application will be rejected.

ISRO recruitment notification for Scientist, Engineer posts

ISRO Recruitment 2019: Qualification

Application submission commenced on September 24.

Last date of online application submission October 14.

ISRO Recruitment 2019: Posts details

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Civil) – 6 Posts

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electrical) – 5 Posts

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Refrigeration & Air Conditioning) -4 Posts

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Architecture) – 1 Post

Candidate should have B.E./B.Tech. Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University with an aggregate of 65% marks.

For more information candidates should check the notification

ISRO Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Click on this link, https://www.isro.gov.in/careers

Search for Recruitment of Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ in the disciplines of civil, electrical, click on it

You will redirect to the new page, click on the link Click here to apply

Click on the interested post link

Fill details correctly, Recheck before submitting

Submit and make payment

You can change the written test center, if required but try you don’t need to do this

Take the print out for further reference

