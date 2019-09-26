The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has invited applications in the online mode for the post of engineer and scientist. Candidates can now apply for the position on the official website, isro.gov.in.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has invited online applications for the position of engineer and scientist at the department of space. Candidates are eligible to take place in the application process and it will conclude on October 14. Candidates willing to apply can do the process by visiting the official website of ISRO, isro.gov.in.

A total number of 21 vacancies are available for the recruitment process. Candidates will have to participate in the written test which will be conducted on January 12, 2020. The written exam will be held across 12 venues. The test will consist of 80 multiple choice questions carrying equal marks. Candidates will be selected based on their marks in the examination.

Age: The age limit for applying for the post is 35 years which is extended up to 40 years for only reserved category candidates.

Education: Candidates should have a degree in engineering or architecture at the graduation level and the candidates will need to have at least 65 percent marks in their graduation exam.

Salary: Selected candidates will receive a minimum basic pay of Rs 56,100 plus allowances per month.

How to apply for ISRO scientist, engineer 2019:

Step 1: Candidates will have to visit the official website of ISRO, isro.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to click on careers link.

Step 3: Candidates will need to click on the link, centralised Recruitment ICRB.

Step 4: Candidates will have to click on click here to apply link.

Step 5: Candidates need to read the instructions and click on the post they want o apply for in the table.

Step 6: An application form will be displayed on the screen of the candidates.

Step 7: Candidates will have to fill the form and submit.

Step 8: Candidates will have to make the required payment, and make a print out of the application form and fee receipt.

