ISRO Recruitment 2019: Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC), located temporarily in the Indian Space Research Organisation Headquarters campus has released the job notification inviting candidates for Technician B, Draughtsman, Technical Assistant and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the website of the organisation.

Today, September 13, 2019, is the last dat to apply for various posts. Through this recruitment drive 86 posts of Technician-B/ Draughtsman-B/ Technical Assistant posts, Draughtsman, would be fulfilled. The selection of the candidates would be based on the candidate’s performance in written test and skill test.

Isro Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply for various posts

Step 1: Go to the official website, isro.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of ISRO click on ‘Career tab’

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they have to click on ‘RECRUITMENT OF TECHNICIAN-B / DRAUGHTSMAN-B / TECHNICAL ASSISTANT’

Step 4: Click on ‘Apply Online’

Step 5: Fill up the application form

Step 6: Click on submit and pay the application fee

Step 7: Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Isro Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Technician B: 40 posts

Fitter: 20 posts

Electronic Mechanic: 15 posts

Plumber: 2 posts

Welder: 1 post

Machinist: 1 post

Draughtsman B: 12 posts

Draughtsman Mechanical: 10 posts

Draughtsman – Electrical: 2 posts

Technical Assistant: 35 posts

Mechanical: 20 posts

Electronics: 12 posts

Civil: 3 posts

