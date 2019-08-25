ISRO recruitment 2019: The Indian Space Research Organization(ISRO) has invited applications for Human Space Flight Centre(HSFC). ISRO is recruiting for 86 vacancies on different designations. Candidates will have to appear for a written test followed by skill test to be eligible for the job.
Interested candidates can visit can apply at the official website of India space research organization(ISRO): isro.gov.in
Candidates should apply before September 13, as it is the last date for applying.
ISRO recruitment 2019: Vacancies
Draughtsman Electrical-2
Technical Assitant Mechanical- 20
Technical Assitant Electronic-12
Technical Assitant Civil-3
Fitter-20
Electronic mechanic-15
Plumber-2
Welder-1
Machinist-1
Draughtsman Mechanical- 10
ISRO recruitment 2019: Eligibility
On the parametres of Education: Candidates are eligible for the job if they have cleared at least class or equivalent level of education along with the ITI certification.
On the parametres of Age: Candidates should be at least 18 years old to be eligible for the job. Upper age limit is 40 years but for reserved candidates age relaxation is available.
ISRO recruitment 2019: Steps to fill the form
Step 1: Visit the official website of ISRO, isro.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the tab Careers at the home page
Step3: At the opened page scroll down to find the link for Human Space Flight Centre(HSFC)
Step4: Click on Apply Online
Step5: Fill the form and add necessary details like images
Step6: Make the payment and submit the form
ISRO recruitment 2019: Application form fees
RS 250
ISRO recruitment 2019: Selected candidates for the post of Technician and Draughtsman will be hired at the salary of Rs 21,700(plus DA).
Selected candidates for the post of Technical Assistants will be hired at the salary of Rs 44,900(plus DA).