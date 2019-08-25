ISRO recruitment 2019: Jobs available for Human Space Flight Centre(HSFC). Recruitment for 86 posts is going on, read further to know the details.

ISRO recruitment 2019: The Indian Space Research Organization(ISRO) has invited applications for Human Space Flight Centre(HSFC). ISRO is recruiting for 86 vacancies on different designations. Candidates will have to appear for a written test followed by skill test to be eligible for the job.

Interested candidates can visit can apply at the official website of India space research organization(ISRO): isro.gov.in

Candidates should apply before September 13, as it is the last date for applying.

ISRO recruitment 2019: Vacancies

Draughtsman Electrical-2

Technical Assitant Mechanical- 20

Technical Assitant Electronic-12

Technical Assitant Civil-3

Fitter-20

Electronic mechanic-15

Plumber-2

Welder-1

Machinist-1

Draughtsman Mechanical- 10

ISRO recruitment 2019: Eligibility

On the parametres of Education: Candidates are eligible for the job if they have cleared at least class or equivalent level of education along with the ITI certification.

On the parametres of Age: Candidates should be at least 18 years old to be eligible for the job. Upper age limit is 40 years but for reserved candidates age relaxation is available.

ISRO recruitment 2019: Steps to fill the form

Step 1: Visit the official website of ISRO, isro.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the tab Careers at the home page

Step3: At the opened page scroll down to find the link for Human Space Flight Centre(HSFC)

Step4: Click on Apply Online

Step5: Fill the form and add necessary details like images

Step6: Make the payment and submit the form

ISRO recruitment 2019: Application form fees

RS 250

ISRO recruitment 2019: Selected candidates for the post of Technician and Draughtsman will be hired at the salary of Rs 21,700(plus DA).

Selected candidates for the post of Technical Assistants will be hired at the salary of Rs 44,900(plus DA).

