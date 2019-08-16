ISRO Recruitment Alert 2019: Indian Space Research Organisation in its recruitment drive has notified for the post of the controller. The application post was started on July 1, 2019. Candidates are advised to apply for the post soon as today is the last date to avoid any last-minute rush.

ISRO Recruitment Alert 2019: ISRO recruitment 2019 is being conducted for engineers at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), which is one of the largest centers of the Indian Space Research Organisation. The application process for the post of the controller was started on July 1, 2019, and today is the last day to apply day. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to apply for the post as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush.

Candidates who still have not applied for the post can visit the official site of ISRO at isro.gov.in and apply for the same. Selected candidates will be appointed in Hum Space Flight Centre (HSFC), Bengaluru of this Department in the Level 14 of Pay Matrix (?1h CPC) and Pay Band of Rs.37,400-67,000/- plus Grade Pay Rs.10,000/- (6th CPC) (Joint Secretary level) on deputation basis.

ISRO Recruitment Alert 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the post should be graduate in any discipline from a recognized Indian University/ Institution to apply for the post, and the age limit is 58 years.

Candidates must have experience in the areas of Personnel Management, General Administration, Finance, Procurement & Inventory Management in a Government / Autonomous Bodies/ Public Sector Undertakings.

The selected candidate will hold the post of the controller and they will be the Administrative Head of Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC), Bengaluru, which is the new Centre of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App