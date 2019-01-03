ISRO Recruitment 2019: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has invited applications through an official notification from interested and eligible candidates for the posts of Scientist/Engineer on its official website. All those candidates who are willing to apply must send their filled up applications through the prescribed format on the official website of ISRO before January 15, 2019. Candidates need to log into – isro.gov.in and check if they are eligible for the post.
How to check the official recruitment notification?
- Log into the official website of ISRO as mentioned above
- Search for the link that reads, “Careers” on the homepage and click on it
- Candidates will be taken to a different page
- Here, click on the link, ” Centralised Recruitment (ICRB), All Locations”
- On clicking on the link, candidates will again be redirected to a new window
- Now, click on the link, “Recruitment of Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ in the disciplines of Civil, Electrical, Ref & Air-Conditioning and Architecture”
- Now, read the details on the page and proceed to apply online by clicking on the link, “Click here to apply”
- Follow the instructions and complete the application process
- Kee a copy of the application form for reference
Direct link to apply online: https://apps.isac.gov.in/ced-2019/advt.jsp
Leave a Reply