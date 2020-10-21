HYSEA (Hyderabad software Enterprises Association) on Tuesday announced that the Innovation Summit to be held on November 5 as usually. The theme for this year is "Surge ahead- win the new normal".

HYSEA (Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association) on Tuesday announced that the Innovation Summit to be held on November 5 as usually. The theme for this year is “Surge ahead- win the new normal”. HYSEA innovation summit is one of the most prestigious industry events in the city. The summit is expected to see participation from 150 startups and over 1,000 delegates, including more than 200 IT industry leaders.

The summit will see the launch a white paper on ‘Post-Covid imperatives for Hyderabad IT industry’ that has been prepared association with KPMG, CBRE and the Government of Telangana. This report will cover certain aspects like how the businesses and government responded to the pandemic and how they are preparing for the future. To honour the major achievements of IT/ITES companies in Hyderabad awards will be presented in various categories, including for achievements in IT/ITES Exports and Product development.

The award categories for Product Development include — enterprise startup, consumer startup, established products, products with social impact, covid-related products and women-led products. Additionally, Hyderabad’s Hot 10 startups will be chosen by Hysea and they will get sponsorship for one year mentoring by TiE by giving them associate membership of TiE Hyderabad.

HYSEA president Bharani Arolla told the Daily Guardian, “95 percent of IT professionals have been working in Hyderabad from home. our employees save traffic time there are no journeys so the productivity rate is also high. there are some issues like broadband connectivity but We have solved it with the help of IT ministry. there is 90% of the productivity rate is there.

WIPRO, Infosys started hiring people. the software, online industry is now getting benefitted actually since people are habituated to online things. Many companies are making profits in this pandemic times. So we are going to conduct our Annual summit as usually. lack of work environment used to be a little problem now we are used to it”. But the software giants of Hyderabad accepted that The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) from the IT Industry and start ups were one of the worst hit by the pandemic and the State has launched a slew of initiatives to help them get back on foot.

One such initiative is the setting up of an advisory committee to identify enterprises from this segment so as to provide them with the required support. “There are 1,000s of MSMEs operating in the IT sector in Hyderabad alone and they were badly hit by the pandemic. Slowly we are seeing recovery happening and in order to provide the right kind of push to these enterprises, the government along with industry associations had decided to set up this advisory committee. We are planning few more resolutions and solutions in the near future,” said Bharani Kumar Aroll.

On the other hand Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Director CVD Ramprasad hopes that there is good news for Hyderabad as far as the Software Industry is concerned. “Pandemic was a testing time for the industry and it showed that we can overcome it with innovation and strength.This year’s IT exports will grow.,” said the director Ram Prasad. This year’s job losses in IT industry is also normal, There is only 8 to 9 percent attrition as in normal year. It means there is no effect of covid 19 pandemic on software industry.

