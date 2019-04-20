ITBP Head Constable Result 2019 declared: Indo-Tibetan Border police force has declared the result of ITBP head constable examination on April 20, 2019. The candidate who appeared for the examination can check their result by visit the official website of ITBP- .itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP Head Constable Result 2019 declared: The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has declared the results for the examination conducted for the recruitment of Head Constable (Education & Stress Counsellor) 2018 today i.e., April 20, 2019. The candidates who had appeared for the recruitment examination of ITBP head Constable (Education & Stress Counsellor ), can visit the official website of ITBP @ itbpolice.nic.in.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 73 vacancies will be filled for the post of ITBP head constable. Candidate can check the result through the steps mentioned below:

Steps to Check the ITBP Head Constable Result 2018

Step 1: Log on to the official website of ITBP @ itbpolice.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the recruitment section

Step 3: New page will open where click on ROLL NUMBER OF CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR DME OF HC/ESC-2018 RECRUITMENT’ link

Step 4: A pdf carrying the result will appear on the computer screen

Step 5: Download the result and take it for future reference.

The candidates who have got selected in the recruitment examination will have to appear for medical test and document verification. The medical examination will be held from April 22 to April 26, 2019, at Base Hospital, ITBP, Tigri Camp, PO-Madangir in New Delhi. The candidate who will clear the medical examination will be appointed for the post of head constable in ITBP.

Pay Scale

The candidates who will be selected for the post of Head Constable (Education and Stress counsellor) will get the basic remuneration between Rs25,500 to Rs 81,000.

About ITBP

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is one of the seven central armed police force of India. It was founded on 24 October 1962, under the CPRF act, in the wake of Sino-Indian War. The active personnel currently working under ITBP are 89,432. Every year, ITBP conducts the recruitment examination to fill the vacancies in different departments.

