ITBP Recruitment 2018: As per the latest notification released by The Indo Tibetan Border Police, the recruitment board has invited applications for the 73 posts against Head constable position. The candidates are required to apply through the official website - itbpolice.nic.in. Check the steps to know how to apply.

ITBP Recruitment 2018: At least 73 posts of Head constable are vacant under the non-gazetted and non-ministerial categories as per the notification released by the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The notification for the same has been published on the official website – itbpolice.nic.in. Those who are interested in applying for the vacant positions are requested to fill in the application form through the official website.

The applicants are required to apply soon as the last date to apply for this job is October 23. To check the eligibility criteria, salary scale and other details related to the job post, the candidates should visit the official website. The selected candidates can earn up to Rs 81,000.

Following are the steps to apply for ITBP Vacancy 2018:

1. Log on to the ITBP official website- itbpolice.nic.in.

2. On top of the Homepage, click on the tab that reads, ‘Register User’.

3. The registration form will be displayed on the screen. Enter your details in the fields provided and then enter the Captcha Code.

4. Click submit and complete the registration process and then log in.

5. The login form will appear. Enter your credentials in the fields provided and then enter the captcha code again.

6. Click login and follow the subsequent pages to complete the application process.

Candidates need to pay an application fee along with their applications, which is Rs 100. However, women and reserved category candidates are exempted from paying the application fee. The seats are reserved for ex-servicemen and other backward classes.

Also Read: ITBP Recruitment 2018: Apply online for Head Constable Post @ itbpolice.nic.in, last date October 23

Here an important note for the interested candidates. The willing candidates are required to register themselves on ITBP recruitment website thereafter they can apply online by logging in their account, however, the registered users are not allowed to register again.

Also read: UP Police Constable Recruitment 2018: Board to re-conduct second shift exam, check new dates @ uppbpb.gov.in

For more information, the aspirants and candidates dial recruitment Helpline 011-24369482,24369483 on the timings 09:30 AM to 06:00 PM on all the working days i.e., Monday to Friday except gazetted holidays. One can also email on the recruitment support email id- rectsupport@itbp.gov.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More