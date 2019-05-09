ITBP MO Recruitment 2019 @ recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in: ITBP is all set to release admit cards for the ITBP Recruitment 2019 examination @ recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. ITBP Recruitment 2019 is for 496 Medical Officer posts in CAPF. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download ITBP MO recruitment admit cards 2019 once released.

The application process for the ITBP MO Recruitment 2019 has already ended on May 1, 2019. The registration mode was completely online. The candidates applying for the ITBP Medical Officer Recruitment 2019 will be filtered and shortlisted on the basis of their performance in several rounds. The candidates have to go through Interview, Written Examination and Medical Examination. ITBP Medical Officer call letter download link will be activated soon on the official website.

The candidates can check and download their ITBP MO recruitment admit cards 2019 once released by simply following the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force @ recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, in the latest updates section, click on the link that reads ITBP Medical Officer Admit Card

Step 3: Fill the details required

Step 4: Hit the submit button.

Step 5: Your ITBP Medical Officer Hall Ticket 2019 will appear now.

Step 6: Download and take a print of the ITBP MO Admit Card.

Like other Admit Cards, ITBP MO Admit Card 2019 will carry the details:

Date and timing of exam

Category/Person with a disability

Name of Examination Centre Email ID

Address, Locality, City/town/village/district, State & Pincode

Name and medium of the question paper

Application Number

Photograph

Signature

State of eligibility

Candidate’s name

Centre Code

Father’s name

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP).

