ITBP Recruitment 2018: The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has released a notification inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for the post of Constable (Telecom) through its official website. All those who are interested to apply can check the notification on the official website of ITBP and start applying through the prescribed format. According to reports, the online application process is all set to begin from October 29, 2018, while the last date for submission of online application has been scheduled for November 27, 2018.

As per reports, the candidates applying for the position should have passed Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognised Board under the Central or State government. The candidates should note that the minimum age limit for being eligible to apply is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 23 years as on the last date for application submission. The candidates should also note that they have to appear for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) which will be followed by a written examination.

ITBP Recruitment 2018: Important Date

Online application starts on – October 29

Last Date for submission of Online Application – November 27

ITBP Recruitment 2018 Vacancy and Post Details:

Constable (Animal Transport) – 218

Number of vacant positions for Male – 185

Number of vacant positions for Female – 33

How to Apply for ITBP Recruitment 2018, Constable Vacancies 2018?

Candidates need to log in to the official website and go through the details regarding the vacancies

Visit the official website of ITBP – www.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Apply on the prescribed format mentioned in the notification

Submit the application to the address given on the official website

Application Fee for ITBP Recruitment 2018 Constable Post 2018:

Candidates belonging to General/OBC need to pay Rs. 100 while SC/ST/Ex-serviceman/Women Candidates are exempted from application fee payment.

