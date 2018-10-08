ITBP Recruitment 208: The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) had released a notification regarding the recruitment of Group C Head Constable posts on its official website. According to the notification, applications had been invited from eligible candidates who are interested to apply for the post.
Candidates can log into the official website and go through the detailed notification before applying in the prescribed format. The application process had already started from September 24, 2018, and will be closed on October 23, 2018.
Important Dates for ITBP Recruitment 2018:
Online Application Submission starts on September 24, 2018
Last Date of Online Application Submission October 23, 2018
ITBP Recruitment 2018 Application Fee:
General/OBC candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs. 100 while the SC/ST/Ex-serviceman/Women Candidates are exempted from application fee payment.
Vacancy Details:
Total Posts vacant: 73
Head Constable (Male) – 62 Posts
Head Constable (Female) – 11 Posts
How to apply for the ITBP Recruitment 2018 Head Constable Post?
- Log in to the official website of Indo Tibetan Border Police Force
- Search for the notification on the homepage
- Click on the same
- Candidates will be taken to a PDF
- Download the PDF and take a print out
- Read the details thoroughly in the notification and follow the instructions to apply through the prescribed format
To go to the official website and apply for the position directly, click on this link: https://www.itbpolice.nic.in/
