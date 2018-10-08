ITBP Recruitment 2018: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force is all set to close the application process of Group C Posts Head Constable recruitment on its official website soon, itbpolice.nic.in. Candidates are advised to submit their applications before October 23, 2018. Check more details for ITBP Recruitment 2018.

ITBP Recruitment 208: The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) had released a notification regarding the recruitment of Group C Head Constable posts on its official website. According to the notification, applications had been invited from eligible candidates who are interested to apply for the post.

Candidates can log into the official website and go through the detailed notification before applying in the prescribed format. The application process had already started from September 24, 2018, and will be closed on October 23, 2018.

Important Dates for ITBP Recruitment 2018:

Online Application Submission starts on September 24, 2018

Last Date of Online Application Submission October 23, 2018

ITBP Recruitment 2018 Application Fee:

General/OBC candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs. 100 while the SC/ST/Ex-serviceman/Women Candidates are exempted from application fee payment.

Vacancy Details:

Total Posts vacant: 73

Head Constable (Male) – 62 Posts

Head Constable (Female) – 11 Posts

How to apply for the ITBP Recruitment 2018 Head Constable Post?

Log in to the official website of Indo Tibetan Border Police Force Search for the notification on the homepage Click on the same Candidates will be taken to a PDF Download the PDF and take a print out Read the details thoroughly in the notification and follow the instructions to apply through the prescribed format

To go to the official website and apply for the position directly, click on this link: https://www.itbpolice.nic.in/

