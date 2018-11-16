ITBP Recruitment 2018: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) application process for Head Constable posts is going to be closed on its official website soon. The last date for submission of applications is December 4, 2018.

ITBP Recruitment 2018: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) application process for the recruitment of Head Constables will be closed soon on its official website. Candidates who have not yet registered themselves for the recruitment are advised to fill up the application forms through the official website of ITBP. As per reports, the last date for submission of the applications has been scheduled for December 4, 2018. Candidates should note that they can submit their applications till 11:59 PM.

Moreover, the candidates willing to apply for the positions are advised to check the notification online and before applying for the posts through the prescribed format at http://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/. Candidates must fulfil all the criteria for applying to the posts of Head Constable at ITBP. Reports say that there are as many as 20 vacant posts for Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary) which has been aimed to be filled through this recruitment drive.

Important Dates for ITBP Recruitment 2018:

Online application process starting date: November 5

Last date for online application submission: December 4

ITBP Recruitment 2018 Vacancy Details:

Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary) – 20 Posts

How to apply for ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2018?

Log into the official website of ITBP given above

Under the News section on the homepage click on the link that reads, “ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECRUITMENT OF HEAD CONSTABLE (DRESSER VETERINARY) 2018”

Candidates will be directed to a PDF

Download the same and go through the same thoroughly

Now, apply through the prescribed format

Fill in all the details on the application form and make application fee payment

Take a printout of the application for future reference

