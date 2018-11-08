ITBP Recruitment 2018: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has released a notification inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Head Constable through its official website. Candidates who wish to apply to the post are advised to check the notification online and apply through the prescribed format. According to reports, the application process will be closed on December 4, 2018 at 11:59PM. Applications can be accessed on the website – http://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/.
Moreover, the candidates applying for the Head Constable post must note that they need to fulfil the eligibility criteria for applying. There are as many as 20 vacant posts for Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary) and candidates can check if they are eligible for applying to the same by logging into the website of ITBP.
Important Dates for Head Constable Recruitment:
The online application process starts on November 5, 2018
the last date for submission of online application form through the official website: December 4, 2018
How to apply for ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2018?
- Visit the official website of ITBP – http://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/
- Under the News section on the left side of the official website, click on the link that reads, “ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECRUITMENT OF HEAD CONSTABLE (DRESSER VETERINARY) 2018”
- On clicking, the PDF will be downloaded
- Now, Search for the online application link and click on it
- Fill in all the details on the application form and make application fee payment
- Take a printout of the online application for future reference if necessary
Vacancy Details of ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2018:
Total Posts – 20
Male – 17 posts
Female – 3 posts
To go to the official website of ITBP directly and apply online, click on this link: http://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/
