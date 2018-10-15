ITBP recruitment 2018: As per the latest post on Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), as many as 85 vacancies are available. The interested candidates are required to apply on the official website itbpolice.nic.in. To be eligible for the post, the interested candidates should belong to the age group of 18-25 years. Besides this, the candidates are required to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks to qualify the exam.

ITBP recruitment 2018: The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited applications for as many as 85 vacancies in Constable (Animal Transport) post. The recruitment process for ITBP Constable Recruitment 2018 will begin from October 15 onwards and will continue until November 13. Those who are interested are required to apply for the animal transport cadre on the official website of the ITBP itbpolice.nic.in. The interested candidates will be handling transport and other animals of the force.

Apart from the regularly assigned duties, they will also be given other duties, whenever required. The candidates are required to read the notice issued by the ITBP.

Following are the steps to apply ITBP Constable Recruitment 2018:

Visit the ITBP official website- itbpolice.nic.in.

Click on the link which reads- ‘ITBP Constable Recruitment 2018′.

Enter the details required and click on submit.

Download and pay the application fee.

Take a print out of the same and keep it for future

Eligibility criteria

The applicants should be a pass out of class 10th from a recognised board.

They should belong to the age group of 18-25 years.

The upper age limit is relaxable for SC, ST, OBC, ex-servicemen and other categories of persons in accordance with the Governments orders on the subject.

The candidates should also fulfil the basic medical and physical standards set by the ITBP reference.

The candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 100.

The application fee is exempted for females, Ex-servicemen and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category.

Selection procedure

Candidates are required to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks to qualify the exam.

A written test comprise of objective type multiple choice questions.

The written test will comprise of questions from General Awareness/ General Knowledge (bilingual), Knowledge of elementary Mathematics (Bilingual), Analytical aptitude and ability to observe and distinguish patterns (Bilingual).

The last section of the written exam will test the basic knowledge of the candidates in English/ Hindi.

About ITBP

Indo-Tibetan Border Police was established on October 24, 1962 for reorganising the frontier intelligence and security set up along the Indo-Tibetan border. Earlier, it was only four battalions which were sanctioned to begin with. ITBP was initially begun under the CRPF Act. However, in 1992, parliament enacted the ITBPF Act and the rules, there under were framed in 1994.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More