ITBP Recruitment 2018: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) invited applications for the posts of Constable (General Duty) under sports quota. Currently, 101 posts are lying vacant in the paramilitary force. Meritorious sportspersons can apply for the posts in the prescribed format from October 15 , 2018, to November 14, 2018.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) invited applications for the posts of Constable (General Duty) under sports quota. Currently, 101 posts are lying vacant in the paramilitary force. Meritorious sportspersons can apply for the posts in the prescribed format from October 15 , 2018, to November 14, 2018.

Important Dates

– Submission of online application form begins October 15, 2018

– The last date for submission on online application form is November 14, 2018

ITBP Vacancy Details

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited applications to fill 101 posts.

Details of number of vaccant positions are given below:

• Judo – 08

• Wrestling – 04

• Weightlifting – 04

• Football – 05

• Boxing – 08

• Archery – 04

• Gymnastics – 04

• Kabaddi – 03

• Athletics – 17

• Rifle Shooting – 07

• Aquatic – 05

• Karate – 08

• Volleyball – 06

• Taekwondo – 07

• Equestrian – 03

• Water Sports – 05

• Skiing – 03

How to Apply:

The eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format through official website www.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in from October 15, 2018 to November 14, 2018.

Application Fee:

• Both the General and OBC candidates have been asked to deposit application fee of Rs 100/-

• The SC/ST/Ex-serviceman/Women Candidates have been exempted from depositing any application fee.

Recruitment Helpline Number:

011-24369482, 011-24369483

Timing:

09:30 AM to 06:00 PM

Working days:

Monday to Friday (Except Gazetted Holidays)

Email:

Recruitment Support: rectsupport@itbp.gov.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More