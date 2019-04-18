ITBP Recruitment 2019: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) – ITBP Recruitment 2019 notification for 121 vacant constables post against sports quota is out at the official website of the same. The detailed eligibility and application process are given below, candidates are advised to check the details.

ITBP Recruitment 2019: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited applications for the posts of constable in Group C on a temporary basis through the official website of the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP)- www.itbpolice.nic.in. The candidates who have participated or won medals for the nation in Olympic games, Asian games, Commonwealth games, Asian championships, commonwealth games, Youth Olympics, and other international events in the past two years are eligible to apply for the post.

The application for Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) Constable Group C is available on the offcial website of the same from April 22, 2019, to June 21, 2019. The application link will conclude on June 21, 2019. The candidates who are interested to be a part of the nation should apply as soon as possible. There are a total of 121 vacant posts. For more information on the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, documentation, and other details kindly check the details mentioned below or go to the offcial website of the same www.itbpolice.nic.in.

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) Constable Vacancy Details:

Constable (General Duty) – 121 Posts

Athletics

Water Sports

Boxing

Wushu

Shooting

Wrestling

Eligibility Criteria for Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) Constable Post:

Class 10th pass from a recognized Board or equivalent

Players who have participated or won accolades in the level of competition mentioned above

For age details and selection procedure scroll down

Age Limit:

18 to 23 years

Relaxations in upper age limit as per the category are:

5 years for SC/ST Candidates

3 years for OBC candidates

Others as per Govt rules.

Selection for the posts of Constable will be done on the basis of Documentation verification and Physical Standard Test (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination

Application fee:

Rs.100/-for male candidates and no fee for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and female candidates

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More