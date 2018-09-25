ITBP Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited from eligible candidates for the post of Head Constables in the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Candidates interested to apply for the ITBP Head Constable posts can check the details regarding the vacancies here. To apply online for ITBP Recruitment 2018 visit at itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Recruitment 2018: The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has invited applications for the post of ‘Head Constable’ through a notification released on the official website. According to the notification, there are at least 73 vacancies in the non-gazetted and non-ministerial categories. Interested candidates who want to serve in defence cadre under the government of India can log into the website – uitbpolice.nic.in and apply before the last date.

Reports say that the last date for submission of online applications through the official portal has been scheduled for October 23. Candidates must note that they can earn up to Rs 81,000 if selected against this recruitment drive. Candidates are advised to check if they are eligible for the post before applying. All the other details regarding the vacancies have been published on the official website of the organisation.

Candidates can check the details for ITBP Vacancy 2018 and apply online with the help of the following steps

Visit the official website of ITBP – itbpolice.nic.in

Search for the recruitment notification link on the homepage

Click on it and read the details

Now, click on the tab that reads, ‘Register User’

Candidates will be directed to the registration form

Enter the necessary details in the fields provided without making any mistake

Enter the Captcha Code and submit

Complete the registration process and then log in

The login form will be displayed on the screen

Enter your credentials in the fields provided and then enter the captcha code once again

Complete the application process and take a print out of the application

