ITDC Recruitment 2018: The India Tourism Development Corporation Limited has invited applications for various posts. Candidates interested to apply for the same are advised to submit their applications before November 26, 2018.

ITDC Recruitment 2018: The India Tourism Development Corporation Limited (ITDC) has invited applications for the posts of Manager and Assistant Manager through a notification released on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can check the official website and go through the notification thoroughly before applying. Candidates can submit their filled up applications as per the notification on the prescribed format. Moreover, they can submit their applications through the prescribed format till November 26, 2018 as the Board has scheduled this date as last day for submission of applications.

The candidates applying for the positions must note that they need to fulfil the eligibility criteria for being eligible for the Manager and Assistant Manager posts. For candidates applying for Assistant Manager (AC) (Production) posts, they have to be a 2nd class graduate with a diploma in Printing Technology or they must have a degree in Printing Technology with a diploma in book publishing or they should have a post-graduate diploma in Printing Technology. Moreover, the candidates must have four years or above professional experience in the relevant field.

Age limit for ITDC Recruitment 2018:

Assistant Manager: All the applicants must be less than 30 years at the time of applying

Manager (Legal): The applicant should be above 35 years for being eligible to apply to this post

Candidates belonging to the reserved category will get age relaxation as per the government norms.

Vacancy details for ITDC Recruitment 2018: Name and number of the posts

Total vacant posts: 5

Assistant Manager (AC) (Production): 1

Assistant Manager (AC) (Design): 1

Manager (Legal): 1

Assistant Manager (HR): 2

Meanwhile, the application fee for the post is Rs. 500. Applications are required to be sent to the following address:

Submit the application with supporting documents at “The Office of GM (HR), India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd., SCOPE Complex, Core-8, 4th Floor, Room No. 418, 7 Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003.”

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More