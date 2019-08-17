ITI Delhi 3rd counselling result 2019: The Department of Training and Technical Education, Delhi will declare the results for the third counselling soon through the official website, itidelhiadmissions.nic.in. Interested candidates who have been alloted seats will also be allowed to sit for a third counselling. Third counselling will begin from August 19 and it will conclude on August 21, 2019.

It is an important note that there is no upgradation option available in the third round of counselling. All the Fresh allotted/ upgraded/ retained candidates will have to compulsorily report to the allotted ITI for Freezing their seat.

In case a candidate fails to report to the allotted ITI, the seats alloted to the candidate will be cancelled and they will be out of the admission process. Candidates who are not allowed a seat in this round will be eligible for the next round of counselling.

According to the schedule, as provided on the official website, candidates have to report to the allotted colleges from August 19, 2019, to August 21, 2019. The reshuffling of ITI choices will be available by the candidates at the online admission portal will be from August 22 to 25, 2019.

Department of Training and Technical Education will release the fourth counselling list on August 28, 2019, after which the candidates will be required to report to the alloted ITI’s on August 29 and 30, 2019.

Vacant seat position after third round of seat will be available on the Online Admission Portal on August 22, 2019.

There are total 19 government ITIs after having 10,292 seats for the session for the year 2019-20 in 48 different trades affiliated with National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) or State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT) which are engaged in the ITI admission process in the national capital region.

