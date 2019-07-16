ITI Delhi Final Rank List 2019: ITI Delhi final rank list has been declared by the Department of Training and Technical Education. Candidates can check the official website for ITI Delhi final rank list.

ITI Delhi Final rank list 2019: ITI Delhi final rank list has been declared by the Department of Training and Technical Education. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can visit the official website to check the ITI Delhi final rank list 2019. Candidates can also check the link through the link given below.

https://itidelhiadmissions.nic.in/publicinfo/

The Department of Training and Technical Education has released the ITI Delhi final rank list in order of registration number and in order of 10th rank. The list has been released in the form of a PDF document. Candidates have to search their name and registration number from the list in order to check the qualifying status. The ITI Delhi final rank list 2019 will contain details such as 10th Rank, 8th Delhi Rank, 8th outside Delhi Rank, Registration number, name of the candidate, date of birth, category, sub-category, 10th percent, and 8 percent.

Steps to check ITI Delhi final rank list 2019:

Visit the official website of ITI Delhi

Click on the Final Rank List given below

Click one of the two links given below

Download the final rank list for reference

As per the scheduled mentioned on the official website, the first round seat allotment result will be available on the website on July 22, 2019. Candidates who cleared the first seat allotment list will have to report to the allotted ITI’s from July 23 to 25, 2019. After the reporting for the first round candidates is complete, the conducting body will release the list displaying the vacant seats after the first round on July 26, 2019. Candidates are allowed to reshuffle the ITI choices on the Online Admission Portal from July 27 to 29, 2019. The second seat allotment result will be displayed on August 2, 2019.

