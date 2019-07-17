ITI Haryana seat allotment: ITI Haryana to release the merit list and seat allotment result on their official website, Candidates who want to check the ITI Haryana seat allotment and merit list can check @itiharyana.gov.in

ITI Haryana seat allotment: ITI Haryana will soon be going to release the merit list and seat allotment on their official website, candidates who were waiting eagerly for the result, now can check the result on the official website of ITI Haryana, or click on the link @itiharyana.gov.in to directly visit on the official website of ITI Haryana.

Candidates must know that it is expected that ITI Haryana merit list and seat allotment result to be released today on July 17, 2019. The candidates who will make it in the merit list will have to go through a counseling process, but the counseling will be held from June 27 to July 12.

The candidates whose names appear in the first line have to go through the document verification process, and as per the official notification, the process to start from July 18 to 19 and one more sessions will be held from July 11 to 23.

Follow the steps to check ITI Haryana result :

Step 1: Click on the link @itiharyana.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under ASSESSMENT DASHBOARD

Step 3: Click on the link- Online Practice Test -Click Here click here to check star rating of Govt. ITI’s

Admission Advertisement of JIM ITI -Uncha Majra (Gurugram).

Step 4: The result will appear in PDF format

Step 5: Candidates must download it or take a hard copy of it for further reference.

Candidates must know that the counseling process will be held through online mode and there must be four rounds of counseling. Thus, the merit list had been prepared on the basis of marks obtained in class 10th and class 12th exams

