ITI Limited Bangalore Recruitment 2018: The Telephone Industries Limited ITI has released a notification for the recruitment of Trainee Assistant Executive Engineers on its official website. Interested candidates can check the official website and apply for the same before the last date for submission of the application form online. According to reports, the last date for applying has been scheduled for September 25, 2018 till 5:00PM.

To check the details regarding the vacancies, candidates need to log in to the website www.itiltd-india.com and check if they are eligible for applying to the post. Those who want to apply should be a graduate from a recognised institute or university in civil, electrical, electronics and communication, electronics, electronics and electricals, telecommunication, information technology, industrial and production, chemical, computer science, mechanical engineering fields.

Steps to apply for the Telephone Industries Limited ITI recruitment 2018:

Log in to the official website – www.itiltd-india.com Search for the career tab and click on it Now, candidates will be directed to the job advertisement page Here, click on the desired link “Apply Online” Candidates will be directed to the instructions page for filling up the online application Read all the details and click on ‘Proceed’ below Fill in the application form Click on submit

