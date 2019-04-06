The government notification says that the ITR-1 or the Sahaj form will have to be filed by resident individuals who have a total income of up to 50 lakh from salary, pension, one house property or other sources such as interest income, agricultural income up to Rs 5000

The government on Friday released new income tax return forms which seek disclosure from the people claiming exemption on a large agricultural income, directors on the boards of companies, individuals with foreign assets or bank accounts as well as those holding shares in unlisted companies. Another major change is the facility of filing paper returns which means that the facility will now be available only to those above 80 years.

The government notification says that the ITR-1 or the Sahaj form will have to be filed by resident individuals who have a total income of up to 50 lakh from salary, pension, one house property or other sources such as interest income, agricultural income up to Rs 5000.

The returns for FY2018-19 should be filed by July 31, 2019. The salaried employees will be required to share details of some of the allowances such as house rent, leave travel, per diem, children’s education and relocation. Earlier the tax authorities would ask details of taxable allowances, but now it has exempted that option. In the case of agricultural income exceeding Rs 5 lakh, the additional income source has to be provided.

Consulting firm Pricewaterhouse Coopers’ Kuldip Kumar said that the new changes include cross-validation of income/information in an automated environment. This improves the process of validation as it not only promises more efficiency for the government but also lesser questioning from tax authorities while processing the returns. It will also help to check income escaping cases.

Those with overseas assets will have to provide details of foreign depository account, foreign custodian accounts, equity and debt interest and particulars of overseas cash value insurance contract or annuity contract.

The tax department has also sought more information from non-residents in order to bring more transparency through disclosures for globally mobile employees who avail relief under the tax treaty.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More