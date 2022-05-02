ITV Network has announced the launch of ITV Media Institute (ITVMI) in New Delhi, an educational centre that will marry cutting-edge, hands-on journalism instruction with the highest international standards. ITV Media Institute (ITVMI) is providing a golden opportunity to all media aspirants to register themselves for a one-year full-time diploma course in television and digital journalism. This will give entry-level journalists the professional and technical expertise to work across media platforms. This one-year full-time diploma course in television and digital journalism will facilitate media aspirants to get knowledge of various aspects of television and digital journalism viz.-script and content writing, reporting, PTC, walk-through, anchoring, voice-over, video-editing, graphic designing, camera, lighting, news production, working of PCR and MCR, mobile journalism, live streaming and nitty-gritty of digital media like news writing for news portals and social media.
Media aspirants have a variety of short-term certificate courses (4 months) to choose from at ITV Media Institute in reporting, anchoring, video-editing, script and creative writing. With access to the national network and professional resources, the programmes provide a strong foundation for a future in media. The courses will help students learn all aspects of journalism –editorial and technical. And, they get an opportunity to work in a news channel to put theory into practice.
ITV Media Institute provides a well-equipped and compatible environment that is exciting as well as rigorous. We are committed to providing the best quality education that will last and evolve for a lifetime.
Features offered by ITVMI are-
- The interactive approach to teaching.
- Emphasis on practical training (10% theory and 90% practical).
- Well-equipped infrastructure with state-of-art studios.
- Live to track
- Student-friendly and focused learning environment
- Covid protection in total capacity.
- Training under well-equipped newsroom, high-end cameras, editing machines, graphic machines, live broadcast graphics like Vizrt and Wasp-3d, Online editing, 3D animation on Maya software et al.
- Guaranteed placement based on the assessment of the performance of the student on various parameters.
- Access to live production and outdoor shoots with the expert production team.
Speaking on the launch Kartikeya Sharma, Founder, iTV Network, said, “There’s immense competition out there and as a credible media network, it’s our responsibility to not get lost in the confusion and deliver news with clarity and integrity. We take pride in warm-heartedly welcoming media aspirants to the best academic institute in Delhi.
Sharma added, “With the new concept: ‘Newsroom as classroom’ assisted with highly experienced and professional faculty, the courses at ITVMI will not teach students from books, but from real scenes as the action unfolds”.