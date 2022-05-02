ITV Network has announced the launch of ITV Media Institute (ITVMI) in New Delhi, an educational centre that will marry cutting-edge, hands-on journalism instruction with the highest international standards. ITV Media Institute (ITVMI) is providing a golden opportunity to all media aspirants to register themselves for a one-year full-time diploma course in television and digital journalism. This will give entry-level journalists the professional and technical expertise to work across media platforms. This one-year full-time diploma course in television and digital journalism will facilitate media aspirants to get knowledge of various aspects of television and digital journalism viz.-script and content writing, reporting, PTC, walk-through, anchoring, voice-over, video-editing, graphic designing, camera, lighting, news production, working of PCR and MCR, mobile journalism, live streaming and nitty-gritty of digital media like news writing for news portals and social media.

Media aspirants have a variety of short-term certificate courses (4 months) to choose from at ITV Media Institute in reporting, anchoring, video-editing, script and creative writing. With access to the national network and professional resources, the programmes provide a strong foundation for a future in media. The courses will help students learn all aspects of journalism –editorial and technical. And, they get an opportunity to work in a news channel to put theory into practice.

ITV Media Institute provides a well-equipped and compatible environment that is exciting as well as rigorous. We are committed to providing the best quality education that will last and evolve for a lifetime.

Features offered by ITVMI are-

The interactive approach to teaching.

Emphasis on practical training (10% theory and 90% practical).

Well-equipped infrastructure with state-of-art studios.

Live to track

Student-friendly and focused learning environment

Covid protection in total capacity.

Training under well-equipped newsroom, high-end cameras, editing machines, graphic machines, live broadcast graphics like Vizrt and Wasp-3d, Online editing, 3D animation on Maya software et al.

Guaranteed placement based on the assessment of the performance of the student on various parameters.

Access to live production and outdoor shoots with the expert production team.

Speaking on the launch Kartikeya Sharma, Founder, iTV Network, said, “There’s immense competition out there and as a credible media network, it’s our responsibility to not get lost in the confusion and deliver news with clarity and integrity. We take pride in warm-heartedly welcoming media aspirants to the best academic institute in Delhi.

Sharma added, “With the new concept: ‘Newsroom as classroom’ assisted with highly experienced and professional faculty, the courses at ITVMI will not teach students from books, but from real scenes as the action unfolds”.