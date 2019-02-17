The University has said that the interview for the post of Assistant Professor and Tutor at Institute of Paramedical Science, South Campus University of Kashmir, is postponed. The interview was scheduled for February 18.

The winter vacation has been extended for the students of Islamic University of Science and Technology, Kashmir. The University took the decision on Sunday for the students who are outside the valley and are not able to come due to weather conditions.

Earlier, Central University Srinagar postponed the entrance test – 2019 for the admission to 5-Year Integrated, 3-Year Honors and 3-Year Professional courses. University in a statement said that it is notified for the information of all concerned candidates that the Entrance Test for the subjects of Geography, Commerce and History is postponed. The exams for these subjects were scheduled for February 18 and February 19. The revised date sheet will be announced separately.

