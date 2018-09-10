JAC 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2018: The Jharkhand Board of Education has released the supplementary result for Matriculation and Intermediate candidates on its official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates can now check their respective results by logging into the website of the Board.

JAC 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2018: The Jharkhand Board of Education has released the Matriculation or Intermediate Supplementary examination results 20-18 on its official website. Students who have appeared for the Class 10th or 12th Supplementary exam under the Jharkhand Board can avail their result by logging into the website of the Board. The results are now available on the websites, www.jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The Jharkhand Matric or Intermediate Supplementary exam 2018 were conducted between July 31, 2018 to August 7, 2018. According to reports, 50.3% Matriculation students have passed the supplementary examination while the pass percentage of Intermediate Supplementary students from Science, Arts and Commerce are 63.38%, 78.23% and 70.73% respectively.

Students can check the following steps to download the JAC 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2018:

Visit the official website of JAC – jac.jharkhand.gov.in On the homepage, under the Recent Announcement option, click on the link that reads, “Secondary and intermediate compartmental examination result 2018” After clicking on the link, candidates will be directed to a different page There will be two links displayed on the screen of your computer which is, “Compartmental Secondary Examination – 2018 (published on 10-09-2018) ” and “Compartmental Intermediate Examination – 2018 (published on 10-09-2018)” Click on the link relevant to you You will be directed to a new window Here, enter your Roll Code, Roll Number and click on submit Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

To check the JAC Supplementary results of Secondary and Intermediate exam 2018, click on the relevant links given below:

To check the JAC Matric Supplementary Results 2018 click here: http://www.jacresults.com/jac-sec-compart/index.php

To check the JAC Intermediate Supplementary (Arts) Result 2018, click here: http://www.jacresults.com/jac-inter-compart/art_comp/index.php

To check the JAC Intermediate Supplementary (Science) Result 2018, click here: http://www.jacresults.com/jac-inter-compart/sci_comp/index.php

To check the JAC Intermediate Supplementary (Commerce) Result 2018, click here: http://www.jacresults.com/jac-inter-compart/com_comp/index.php

