Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Live Tv
  JAC 10th Result 2025: Direct Link, Where And How To Check Jharkhand Board Class 10 Scores

JAC 10th Result 2025: Direct Link, Where And How To Check Jharkhand Board Class 10 Scores

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the Class 10 board results today at 11:30 AM in Ranchi. Students can access their scorecards online from 12:30 PM via jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in. This year saw re-exams for Science and Hindi due to paper leaks.

JAC 10th Result 2025: Direct Link, Where And How To Check Jharkhand Board Class 10 Scores


The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to announce the JAC Class 10th Result 2025 today. As per the official announcement, results will be declared at 11:30 AM through a press conference at the JAC Auditorium in Ranchi. Students will be able to access their scorecards online from 12:30 PM onwards via the official websites — jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC Class 10 Exam 2025: Key Dates

  • Theory Exams: February 11 – March 9, 2025

  • Practical Exams: March 4 – March 20, 2025

Last year, 90.39% of students passed the JAC 10th board exams. Girls performed better, with a pass percentage of 91%, while boys recorded 89.7%.

JAC Class 10 Re-Exam 2025: What Happened?

The Science and Hindi exams for Class 10 were cancelled and retaken due to question paper leaks. Viral images of the question papers circulated widely on social media. Following an investigation, it was confirmed that the leaked versions matched the original exam papers, leading to their cancellation.

  • Original Hindi Exam: February 18, 2025

  • Original Science Exam: February 20, 2025

  • Retests: Conducted later to ensure fairness and integrity

How to Check JAC 10th Board Result 2025 Online

To check your result, follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official result portals: jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in

  2. Click on “JAC Class 10 Result 2025” or “Matric Result 2025” link

  3. Enter your roll number and roll code as mentioned on your admit card

  4. Click on Submit or View Result

  5. Your scorecard with subject-wise marks and overall grade will appear

  6. Download and print the result for future reference

