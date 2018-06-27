JAC 12th Arts Stream Result 2018: Jharkhand Board is all set to declare the JAC Class 12 Arts results for the academic year 2017-18 today, June 27, 2018. Students can download the JAC 12th Arts result 2018 by entering their roll numbers on the provided fields on the official website of the Council at jac.ac.in or jharresults.nic.in. Here are the steps you can follow to download JAC 12th Result 2018 online.

JAC 12th Arts Results 2018: Jharkhand Board class 12 Arts stream results for the academic year 2017-18 is going to be declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) at around 3:00PM today. Students can check the official website after the results are declared as it will be published on the Council’s jac.ac.in website as soon.

Candidates who had appeared for the Jharkhand Board class 12 Arts Stream examination and are eagerly waiting for their JAC class 12th results are advised to keep their admit cards handy to check the results from the official website. In case students face difficulty in logging into the official website due to heavy traffic, they can also avail the JAC class 12 Arts Results 2018 at jharresults.nic.in or jac.ac.in.

As per earlier reports, the results for Jharkhand JAC Class 12 Arts stream will be out today. On June 7, 2018, the council had released the Commerce and Science stream results and the result for Class 12 Arts was supposed to be released by the third week of the same month. However, it got delayed due to some unknown reasons.

The Intermediate or Plus 2 examinations this year was conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council during the month of March. Reports say that more than 3 lakh candidates had appeared for the JAC Class 12 Exam 2018 which started from March 8 to April 3, 2018.

Steps to check JAC Class 12 (Arts) Results 2018 are given below:

Visit the official website jac.ac.in or jharresults.nic.in Search for the link which reads, ‘Jharkhand board Class 12th arts results’ on the homepage and click on it Now, enter required details such as your roll number and date of birth in the DD/MM/YYYY format and submit Your result will appear on the screen Download the JAC Class 12 Arts Results 2018 and take print out for future reference

To go to the official website directly, click here: http://jharresults.nic.in/

