JAC 12th Arts results 2018: The Jharkhand Board class 12 Arts result 2018 has been declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). The Jharkhand Board class 12 arts results 2018 are available on the official website jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in and students who appeared for the examination can download their JAC class 12th Arts results 2018 with the help of the steps given below.

JAC 12th Arts Results 2018: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has just announced the results of Jharkhand Class 12 Arts stream 2018. Students who had written in the examination for the academic year 2017-18 can check their Jharkhand Board class 12 Arts result 2018 on the official website of the Council, which is available at jac.ac.in and jharresults.nic.in.

The JAC Class 12 Arts result 2018 was conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) this year during the month of March at various examination centres throughout the state of Jharkhand, where more than 3 lakh candidates had reportedly appeared.

Also, students should not be disappointed if they are not able to check the JAC 12th Result 2018 on the official website as the website may not open due to heavy traffic. They can log into other third-party websites to check or download the JAC 12th Arts Results 2018 results. Results will be available at jharresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

Students can check the following steps to download JAC Class 12 (Arts) Result 2018:

Go to the official website of JAC, jac.ac.in or jharresults.nic.in On the homepage click on ‘JAC Class 12th arts results’ Enter the requisite details such as your roll number and date of birth and submit Your JAC Class 12 Arts result 2018 result will appear on the screen Download the JAC Class 12 Arts Results 2018 and take print out for future reference

To go to the official website directly, click here: http://jharresults.nic.in/

