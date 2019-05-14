JAC 12th Result 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the Class 12th Result for Science and Commerce streams on the official websites at jharresults.nic.in, jac.ac.in. The results have also been made available at examresults.net, results.gov.in and indiaresults.com. Check below-mentioned steps about how to download the results.

JAC 12th Result 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council has announced the Class 12th Result for Science and Commerce streams on the official websites at jharresults.nic.in, jac.ac.in. The result was declared on Tuesday, May 14 2019. Students who had appeared in the examination can check their score on the Jharkhand Council’s websites. The results have also been made available at examresults.net, results.gov.in and indiaresults.com.

A total of 93,298 students had appeared in the Science stream among which 53,186 students have passed the Class 12th Science examination with a pass percentage of 57 per cent. as many as 20,447 students have got a first grade and 30,874 students registered second grade. In the Commerce stream, a total of 34,686 students had taken part in the examination among which 24,436 students cleared the examination with a pass percentage of 70.44 per cent. More than 7,000 students obtained first grade while 15,428 students claimed second grade.

Check how to download Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2019:

• Candidates need to visit the official websites at jac.ac.in, jharresults.nic.in.

• On the homepage, click on the download result link.

• Enter your credentials.

• Results will be displayed on the screen.

• Download the same and take a print out for future correspondence.

In case students are not satisfied with the evaluation process and have doubts, they can apply for re-evaluation against a fee. Also, students can collect the marks sheets from their respective schools.

In 2018, a total of 3,00,00 students participated for Science stream examination among which 61.49 per cent students cleared the examination. In Commerce stream, as many as 40,244 students appeared among which and 67.49 per cent cleared the examination.

