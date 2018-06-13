The Jharkhand Board Class 10 or Matriculation results 2018 were declared recently and according to reports Tushar Ranjan of RES High school has topped the examination securing scored 97% and above. Ranjan gave the credit for his success to his parents and said that he wants to become a doctor in future.

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on June 12, 2018 announced the class 10 or Matriculation results for the academic year 2017-18 on its official website. According to reports, 59.48% out of the total students have qualified the JAC Class 10 examination this year and the topper has scored an outstanding 488 marks out of the total 500. Tushar Ranjan of RES High school is the topper of JAC Class 10 Results 2018, who has scored 97.60% in the examination.

Talking about his future endeavours, the Lohardaga resident said that he wants to become a doctor. He said that his secret to achieving this feat is his hard work. He used to study for 10-12 hours per day and said that his parents have fully extended their support during his preparation. Moreover, the second state topper Amit Kumar has secured 487 marks out of 500 and is also a student of RES High School, Netarhat.

Kumar achieved 97.40% marks while Amisha Kumari from Indira Gandhi Balika High School, Hazaribag scored 97.20% marks with total of 486 marks out of 500 and is reportedly the state’s third state topper. She said that she wants to become a Bank Probationary Officer. Amisha’s father is currently working as a clerk in rural postal department while her mother is a housewife. Meanwhile, the number of failing students has gone up this year.

Around 1.28 lakh students have failed to qualify in the JAC Class 10 examinations this year. Out of the total passed students, 23% secured first division, 27% secured second division and 9% got third division this year. According to reports, the boys have outperformed girls in clearing the JAC Class 10 exam 2018 successfully. While 125878 girls equivalent to 57.29% passed, the pass percentage of boys stood at 61.79%.

