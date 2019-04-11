JAC Jharkhand 9th Result 2019: The Jharkhand 9th results has been declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JC), Ranchi at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students who have appeared in the 9th Examination this year can check the direct link or steps to download the results given here.

JAC Jharkhand 9th Result 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, has declared the JAC 9th result 2019 through the official website today, April 11, 2019. All the students who had appeared in the examination can check the results by visiting the official website of the Council – jac.jharkhand.gov.in. According to the reports in leading websites, the Council might also release the results of Class 8th through the same official website today.

Candidates must note that they can check the results online only if they have their Roll Numbers handy. They can download their results with the help of the steps given below .

How to check the JAC Jharkhand 9th Result 2019?

Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) as mentioned above On the homepage click on the link that indicates JAC Class 9 exam results download Candidates will be redirected to a new window Now, enter your Roll Code in the space provided Now, click on the “Submit” button Download the results and check thoroughly on the next page displayed on your computer screen

