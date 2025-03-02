Home
Sunday, March 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • HOME»
  • Education and Jobs»
  • JAC Announces Retest for Class 10 Hindi and Science Exams Following Paper Leak Scandal

JAC Announces Retest for Class 10 Hindi and Science Exams Following Paper Leak Scandal

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced a retest for the Class 10 Hindi and Science exams, which were previously cancelled due to alleged paper leaks. The Hindi exam will now be held on March 7, while the Science exam is scheduled for March 8, 2025.

JAC Announces Retest for Class 10 Hindi and Science Exams Following Paper Leak Scandal

JAC


The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced a retest for the Class 10 Hindi and Science exams, which were previously cancelled due to alleged paper leaks. The Hindi exam will now be held on March 7, while the Science exam is scheduled for March 8, 2025.

This decision follows the cancellation of the original exams held on February 20 after question papers were reportedly leaked on social media.

Exams Cancelled After Alleged Paper Leaks

The original Class 10 Hindi exam, conducted on February 18, was canceled after reports surfaced that the question paper had been circulated on social media prior to the exam. Similar allegations arose for the science exam held on February 20, with claims that the paper had been sold for Rs 350 via WhatsApp groups. Comparisons between the leaked and actual exam papers confirmed striking similarities, leading to the cancellation of the exams.

In response, the Jharkhand Police have arrested 10 individuals in connection with the leak, and an investigation is underway. JAC Chairman N Hansda ordered a report from the Deputy Commissioners of Koderma and Giridih within 24 hours.

Revised Exam Dates and Student Information

The revised exam schedule, confirmed by JAC, is available on the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students preparing for the retests can check the official portal for further updates. More than 7.84 lakh students had registered for the Class 10 exams, which were initially conducted in 2,086 centers across the state.

The Class 10 and 12 board exams in Jharkhand commenced on February 11, 2025, under stringent security measures to prevent malpractice. The Class 12 exams, which began alongside the Class 10 exams, will conclude on March 4. Due to the retests, the Class 10 exams will now extend beyond the original March 3 end date.

Filed under

education Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)

