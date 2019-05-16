JAC class 10 result 2019 @ jac.nic.in: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the JAC Class 10 result 2019. Students who appeared for the exams this year can check their results on the board official website jac.nic.in or jacresults.com. The candidates can check and download the JAC Class 10 result on board’s official website jac.nic.in. or jacresults.com. The students can also check their result through the alternative website: indiaresults.com , , results.shiksha
To check Jharkhand 10th result students have to enter their roll code and roll number, in the provided fields. Details such as candidate’s name, roll number, marks obtained in each subject, total marks, percentage and qualifying status are displayed in JAC 10th result 2019.
JAC held the Class 10 exams from 20 February to 9 March this year. Wherein 2018, the results were declared on May 12. Approximately, 4.5 lakh students appeared for the JAC Class 10 board exams.Last year, an overall pass percentage of 59.48 percent was recorded.
Steps to download JAC Class 10th result 2019:
Step 1: Visit the Jharkhand Academic Council’s official website jac.nic.in or jacresults.com
Step 2: Click on the link for the JAC Class 10 results on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the required details in the fields provided and hit submit
Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download your results and and take a printout for future reference.
The students can also download the result via sms. For this, they will need to send a message in this format: JHA10 <space> Roll Number and send it to 5676750. The result will be sent as an SMS on the same number.