JAC class 10 results @ jac.nic.in: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) in Ranchi has declared the results of the class 10th today May 16, 2019 on the official website, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. Students who had appeared for the examination can check their results through the official websites and third party websites.

The class 10th exam was conducted from February 20 to March 9 in 2019. Students can also check their results through other websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com and results.shiksha.

JAC Class 10th result 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council’s official website jac.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link which says JAC Class 10 results, on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details in the fields provided and press submit.

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download your results. Take a print-out for future use.

In 2019, approximately 4.5 lakh students had appeared for the JAC class 10 board exams. In the previous year, the overall pass percentage was 59.48 per cent.

According to the trends of the previous results, the Jharkhand Academic Council declared the results on 12 May 2018.

In case the students are not satisfied with the declared result, they can apply for re-checking / re-evaluation of the answer sheets. Then the final mark tally will be updated in the original mark sheet.

Here is the important note for all the students that in case the JAC Result 2019 website doesn’t work due to heavy traffic, they should keep on refresh the result page continuously. If it will cause further inconvenience, the students can check their result through other official websites.

The result will be available in the PDF format. Students can download it and save on their systems for future use.

