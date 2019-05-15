JAC Class 10th Result 2019: Jharkhand Board to declare results in next week: As per reports, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) secretary, Mahip Kumar Singh has said that the board is not declaring the results today as the board will announce the result in the coming week.

JAC Class 10th Result 2019: Jharkhand Board to declare results in next week

JAC Class 10th Result 2019: Jharkhand Board to declare results in next week

Jharkhand Board has declined the reports of JAC Class 10th results in the state. As per reports, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) secretary, Mahip Kumar Singh has said that the board is not declaring the results today as the board will announce the result in the coming week.

How to download the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website @jac.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘JAC class 10 result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Download the result and take the printout for future reference

The exams were conducted from February 20 to March 9, 2019. In 2019, over 4 lakh students have appeared for the matric exam.

In 2018, around 4,28,389 students appeared for the exam out of which 1.25 lakh students were girls and 1.28 lakh candidates were boys. The overall pass percentage was 59.48 per cent.

Recently, The Jharkhand Academic Council has announced the Class 12th Result for Science and Commerce streams on the official websites at jharresults.nic.in, jac.ac.in. The result was declared on Tuesday, May 14 2019.

Around 93,298 students had appeared in the Science stream out of which 53,186 students cleared the Class 12th Science examination with a pass percentage of 57 per cent.

In Commerce stream, a total of 34,686 students had taken part in the examination among which 24,436 students cleared the examination with a pass percentage of 70.44 per cent. More than 7,000 students obtained first grade while 15,428 students claimed second grade.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App