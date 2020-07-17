JAC 12th results 2020, Jharkhand Board 12th result 2020, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jharkhand 12th result 2020 science, JAC 12th result 2020 Commerce, Jharkhand jac.nic.in 12th result 2020 arts: The Jharkhand Academic Council ( JAC) results of all streams, i.e Arts, Science and Commerce, have been postponed and will now be declared at 5 pm. The results would be announced at Jharkhand board’s head office, in the presence of state education minister Jagarnath Mahto.

The Jharkhand Academic Council ( JAC) is all set to announce Class 12th board examination results today. The JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 of all streams, i.e Arts, Science and Commerce will be declared all at once. As students eagerly wait for results, we are informed that the JAC 12th results 2020 will be out at 5 pm. Once the results are declared, students can check their Jharkhand Board 12th result on jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Over 2.37 lakh students appeared for JAC Class 12 board exams today. While majority of the exams were postponed this year due to coronavirus pandemic, JAC exams were conducted in the month of February at about 470 examination centers. The conduct of the examinations was not hampered in any way and this is the reason students will be evaluated on their performance in the final exams.

Reports say that the JAC 12th results 2020 will be announced at Jharkhand board’s head office, in the presence of state education minister Jagarnath Mahto.

How to check JAC Class 12th Board Results 2020:

Log in the official website of Jharkhand board Click on ‘Class 12th board results’ tab Enter your credentials, i.e roll number Once you click on submit, a new tab with open with all your results Check all the details carefully Download the result for future reference.

How to check JAC Class 12th Board Results 2020 via SMS:

In case the website crashes due to heavy traffic load, students can also check their results via sms by typing RESULT<space>JAC12<space>ROLL CODE + ROLL NO and send it to 56263.

Students, who are eagerly waiting for their results, must remember that one exam result does not define their future. No matter the scores are good or bad, move in the direction your heart leads you to and follow your passion.

