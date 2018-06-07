The Class 12 Science and Commerce stream results for the academic year 2017-18 under the Jharkhand Academic Council is releasing today. Students can download their Class 12 Board results from the official website of the Council by entering their roll numbers on the provided fields.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is going to announce the Class 12 board examination result 2018 for Commerce and Science streams on its official website today, June 7, 2018. Students who had appeared in the examination and are eagerly waiting for their results can check the official website of the Council as soon as the results are out.

The results will be available at jharresults.nic.in and also on other third party websites such as results.gov.in and indiaresults.com. This year, the results have been delayed as the Class 12 examinations were conducted later than the usual schedule. While the Science and Commerce stream results will be declared today, the Arts stream result is expected to be out by the third week of June, 2018.

Students can check their Class 12 Science and Commerce results by following the steps given below:

Log on to the official website of JAC, jharresults.nic.in Search for the link that reads, ‘Class 12 Science results 2018’ or ‘Class 12 Commerce results 2018’ and click on the desired link Students will be directed to a new window Enter the necessary details like roll number and registration id and click submit Your results will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the results and take a print out of the same if necessary for further reference

Direct link to the official website: http://jharresults.nic.in/

Moreover, reports in a leading daily says that approximately 7.48 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 Jharkhand board examinations. The examinations were held across 1,490 centres around the country.

