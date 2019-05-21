JAC class 12th Arts stream results 2019 @ jac.nic.in: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the result for the Jharkhand Board class 12 Arts stream exam today, May 21 on the official website, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. As per the officials, the result was declared at 2 pm on the official websites. Last year, the exams were conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2018.

JAC class 12th Arts stream results 2019 @ jac.nic.in: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the result for the Jharkhand Board class 12 Arts stream exam today, May 21 on the official website, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. As per the officials, the result was declared at 2 pm on the official websites. Last year, the exams were conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2018. Around 2 lakh candidates appeared for the Jharkhand Board exam in Arts stream.

In the previous year, 1, 84, 022 appeared for the examination. Out of which 1,32,178 could pass giving a pass percentage of 72.62 per cent. JAC had already declared the inter science and commerce results on May 14. Also, on May 16 JAC announced the results of class 10th exam.

JAC Jharkhand Board class 12th Arts result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on result link on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in after using the registration number

Step 5: Result will be displayed

Students can also check their result via SMS. Students need to type RESULT<space>JAC12<space>ROLL CODE + ROLL NO – Send it to 56263

Over 3 lakh students appeared for Jharkhand board class 12 exams. The exam took place across 436 exam centers – among the three streams — commerce, arts and science. The result will be announced by the JAC, Ranchi today at 2 pm. The exams were conducted from February 20 to March 9, 2019.

About JAC

The State of Jharkhand came came into existence on November 15, 2,000 by an act of Jharkhand Academic Council was enacted by the Jharkhand State Legislature. It was recognised by the Governor of the State on February 26, 2003 and notifed by the government on March 4, 2003, which is known as Jharkhand Academic Council Act 2002 .

The Jharkhand Academic Council was constituted by HRD Department Government.

