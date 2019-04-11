JAC Class 8th Result 2019: JAC will announce the results for the class 8th examination on April 11, 2019. All the students can access the results through the official website, jac.nic.in, in addition to that, the results will be available at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jharresults.nic.in and jacresults.com.

JAC Class 8th Result 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC is going to announce the results of Class 8 exams on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The results will be available at the official websites of the Jharkhand Academic Council after 3:00 PM. All the students can access the results through the official website, jac.nic.in, in addition to that, the results will be available at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jharresults.nic.in and jacresults.com. In the current year, more than 5.56 lakh students appeared in the exams for class 8 scheduled and held in February.

Steps to check the Jharkhand Academic Council JAC 8th result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), jac.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying result.

Step 3: In the mentioned fields, correctly fill your registration number roll number along with other required details.

Step 4: your result for the JAC class 8th exam will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result.

Step 6: Take a printout of the result and keep it with you for future references.

All the students can access their results for class 8th examination through various apps available on the Google Play Store. In order to get the results via the apps, the students are required to pre-register themselves their roll numbers on the app.

The results of the Jharkhand Academic Council JAC class 10 and class 12 examination is expected to get announced in the third week of May 2019. In the year 2018, the results of the Jharkhand Academic Council JAC class 10 was declared on June 12. Approximately, 59.48 per cent candidates passed the exams successfully.

About Jharkhand Academic Council:

Jharkhand emerged as the State of India on November 15, 2000. the Jharkhand Academic Council was introduced by the Jharkhand State Legislature on December 26, 2003, under the Jharkhand Academic Council Act 02.7.2003. Dr Arbind Prasad Singh is the Chairman of the Jharkhand Academic Council.

