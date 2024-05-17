JAC Class 9 And 11 Result 2024 Declared: Check Your Scores Now !

The Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi, has officially announced the results for Class 9 and Class 11 examinations for the year 2024. Students who appeared for these exams can now access their results on the official website of the Jharkhand Board at jacresults.com. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to download your scorecard and some key insights into this year’s results.

Overall Pass Percentage:

Class 9: The overall pass percentage for Class 9 examinations stands at an impressive 98.39%.

Class 11: Similarly, for Class 11, the overall pass percentage is 98.48%.

Total Registrations and Pass Counts:

Class 9: Out of the 4,79,878 students who registered for the Class 9 exams, 4,71,201 have successfully cleared the examination.

Class 11: A total of 3,85,742 students registered for Class 11 exams, out of which 3,73,960 students have passed.

Gender-wise Performance:

Class 9: Girls have achieved a pass percentage of 97.79%, while boys have recorded a pass percentage of 97.91%.

Class 11: In Class 11, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 98.63%, while boys achieved a pass percentage of 98.31%.

Steps to Download Result:

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to jacresults.com, the official website of the Jharkhand Board.

2. Select Your Examination: On the homepage, choose either “Results of Class IX Examination – 2024” or “Results of Class XI Examination – 2024.”

3. Enter Roll Code and Roll Number: In the new window, enter your Roll Code and Roll Number, then submit.

4. View Your Result: Your JAC Class 9 or Class 11 Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and Save : Download your online mark sheet for future reference.

Top Performing District:

Kodarma District : Kodarma district has emerged as the top-performing district in both Class 9 and Class 11 results.

Class 9 : The district achieved an overall pass percentage of 99.73%, with girls slightly outperforming boys.

Class 11 : Similarly, in Class 11, Kodarma district recorded an impressive overall pass percentage of 99.64%.

Absent Candidates:

A total of 6022 candidates were absent in the Class 11 board examination this year, with 3504 being male candidates and 2518 being female candidates.

For more information and detailed insights, students are encouraged to visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council. Congratulations to all the successful candidates, and best wishes for your future endeavors!

