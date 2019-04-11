JAC class 9th result 2019: JAC has announced the results for the JAC class 9th exams 2019. The Jharkhand Academic Council was introduced by the Jharkhand State Legislature on December 26, 2003.

JAC class 9th result 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the JAC class 9 results on the official website fo the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The students who have appeared for the examination can check their result for the class 9 exam on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), jac.jharkhand.gov.in. According to an official notification present on the homepage of the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) which says ‘Results of Class IX Examination 2019. The official notification was issued on April 11, 2019. The students can tap the mentioned notification link and access their result. All the students who appeared for the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) class 9th examination are urged to download their results from the official website of the council only including jacresults.com, jharresults.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jac.nic.in.

Steps to download the results for the Jharkhand Academic Council JAC class 9th exams 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jharkhand academic council (JAC), jac.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find a link for JAC class 9th result 2019.

Step 3: Tap the link.

Step 4: Enter the registration number or roll number and other required details.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the soft copy of the result.

Step 7: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy with you for future references.

About Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC):

Jharkhand emerged as the State of India on November 15, 2000. The Jharkhand Academic Council was introduced by the Jharkhand State Legislature on December 26, 2003, under the Jharkhand Academic Council Act 02.7.2003. Dr Arbind Prasad Singh is the Chairman of the Jharkhand Academic Council.

