JAC Jharkhand Board 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on August 1, 2019, announced the class 9th compartment exam result, candidates who had appeared in the class 9th special exam can check and download the result @jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Jharkhand Board 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi today released the class 9th compartment exam result. Camdiets who had appeared in the Jharkhand Board class 9 special exam can now check the result on the official website of JAC Jharkhand Board, alternately can click on the link @jac.jharkhand.gov.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that to pass the class 9th compartment exam candidates need to score at least 33 percent in the examination. Around 29,644 candidates enrolled in the class 9th compartment examination out of which 13,227 candidates cleared the exam.

Also Read: Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019: First seat allotment result likely to be released today @bstc2019.org

Follow the steps to check the JAC Jharkhand board class 9 board result:

Step 1: Click on the link @jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under Recent Announcement

Step 3: Click on the generated link class 09 special exam || online form-2019

Step 4: Candidates must login in

Step 5: The result will appear in the pDF format

Step 6: Candidates must download the result or take a hard copy of it

As per the reports The highest pass percentage is from the Kodama district where 83.216 percent students cleared the exam after that Seaikela and Palmu district made it to the highest percent list with 80.365 and 72.913 percent respectively. However, W Singhbhum district has been recorded the lowest pass percentage with 40.7 percent students clearing the exam.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App