JAC Jharkhand Board Class 9th Result 2019 declared, Class 8th result expected today: JAC has announced the results for JAC Jharkhand Board Class 9th examination 2019. The results will be available @ jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. Students can check and download the JAC Jharkhand Board Class 9th Result 2019 by following the steps mentioned below.

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 9th Result 2019 declared, Class 8th result expected today: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the results for Class 9th examination. The candidates can check their scorecard on JAC’s official websites @ jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. According to the reports, this year, more than 5.56 lakh students appeared for the JAC Board Class 9th examination which was held in February. The candidates are who had appeared for the Class 8th examination can check and download their result by simply following the steps mentioned.

The JAC Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result 2019 is expected to be declared today. The students are advised to keep a close eye on JAC’s official website @ jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in or they can tune in to NewsX.com for all the latest education and jobs related news like results, notification, admit cards, examination dates etc.

ALSO READ: SSC Stenographer Group C, D recruitment 2018: Tentative vacancy details released @ ssc.nic.in

Here are the steps to download Jharkhand JAC 9th result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)— @ jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads Result

Step 3: Enter the required credentials like roll number/registration number and other details

ALSO READ: 7th pay commission: Pensioners of Madhya Pradesh likely to receive hiked dearness allowance from May

Step 4: The Jharkhand JAC 9th result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is also preparing the result for Class 10 and 12 board examination and is expected to declare the result by last week of May. Last year, the result of JAC Class 10 result was published on June 12, in which, 59.48 % candidates managed to qualify the examination with flying colours.

About the JAC board:

The State of Jharkhand came into existence on the 15th of November, 2000. An Act to establish the Jharkhand Academic Council was enacted by the Jharkhand State Legislature and assented to by the Governor of the State on 26.12.2003, which was known as Jharkhand Academic Council Act 02.7.2003.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More