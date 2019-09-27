JAC Madrassa, Madhyama(Sanskrit) Result 2019 Declared: Jharkhand Admission Council has announced the exam result Madrassa and Madhyama (Sanskrit). Applicants can their result through the official website @jacresults.com or scroll down for the direct link.

JAC Madrassa Result 2019

Madhyama (Sanskrit) Result 2019

Students who have applied for Wastania, Fazil, Alim, Fokania, and Moulvi courses must check their result now to get the confirmation whether they are selected or not. The result was declared yesterday i.e. September 26 on its official website.

Our team knows that the JAC conducts these exams every year for selecting the candidates. The boards filter the students for Wastania, Fazil, Alim, Fokania, and Moulvi courses and make the exams tough every year. The board increases the percentage every year and this year it will also increase the passing percentage. If you want to know more details regarding please visit its official website. Scroll below to see the steps to download result.

JAC Madrassa, Madhyama(Sanskrit) Result 2019 Declared: Steps to download the result

Visit the official website @jacresults.com.

Search for links Madrassa Result 2019 or Madhyama(Sanskrit) Result 2019.

Select the applied course preference such as Wastania, Fazil, Alim, Fokania, and Moulvi in Madrassa result but there is no preference in Madhyama(Sanskrit) result.

Write down the roll number and role code, press the submit button

You will redirect to the new page

Fill out details and submit

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download the printout for further reference

