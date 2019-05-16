JAC Class 10 result 2019: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the JAC Class 10 result 2019 @ jac.nic.in. How to download JAC Class 10 result 2019, list of websites to download JAC Class 10 result 2019, steps to download JAC 10th result 2019 and other details are given below.

JAC Class 10 result 2019 @ jac.nic.in: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared Class 10 result 2019 on its official website @ jac.nic.in. According to the reports, the JAC shared the JAC Class 10 result 2019 at around 1:30 pm. However, the candidates are unable to access the website due to heavy traffic. JAC Class 10 examination 2019 was held from February 20 to March 9, 2019, and now it’s time for results.

As per the official data, more than 4 lakh candidates had appeared for the JAC Class 10 exam 2019. Students who have been waiting eagerly for the results can check and download the JAC result 2019 by simply visiting the official website @ jac.nic.in and following the steps mentioned below. The candidates can also access their result through alternative websites– indiaresults.com, examresults.net, results.shiksha.

JAC Class 10 result 2019: Steps to download result

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) @ jac.nic.in or jacresults.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads JAC Class 10 result 2019

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Hit the submit.

Step 5: The JAC Class 10 result will now appear on your screen.

Step 6: Save, download and take a printout of the JAC Class 10 result 2019 for future reference.

JAC result on via SMS:

The candidates can also check and download their JAC Class 10 result via SMS. To get the result on your mobile phone, candidates just need to send an SMS and within a few minutes, they will receive their scorecard. Follow these steps to download Class 10 result via SMS:

Step 1: Open the message box on your mobile phone

Step 2: Write a message JHA 10 follow by your roll number

Step 3: Send it to 5676750

Example: JHA 10 <space> Roll Number and send it to 5676750.

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) had declared the 2019 JAC class 12 result for Science and Commerce stream a few days ago, May 14th, 2019. This year students have achieved a pass percentage of 57% which is much better than the 2018’s record of 48.43%.

